Astros Turned Down Phillies' Offer for Kyle Tucker Involving Two Former All-Stars
We’re now in the thick of the MLB offseason, with massive deals reshaping the league left and right.
But for every big signing and trade that becomes official, there’s several more that are turned down, switched up, or altogether scratched.
According to MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Philadelphia Phillies made a play for Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker—offering up right fielder Nick Castellanos and infielder Alec Bohm in the deal. Houston said no.
“The Astros don’t like Bohm defensively,” Bowden said, explaining why the deal came apart during an appearance on MLB Network Radio. “I know that (Phillies manager) Rob Thomson told us at the Winter Meetings that he thinks he’s a good defender and gotten better, but the Astros' evaluation is different. They don’t view him as a third baseman.”
With right fielder Juan Soto now a New York Met for life, Tucker is one of the next big names of the offseason expected to be on the move.
Philadelphia is looking to add a bit more consistency to its lineup around its top-line trio of first baseman Bryce Harper, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, and shortstop Trea Turner. Swapping in Tucker for Castellanos and Bohm would certainly represent an improvement.
For now, the Phillies will have to keep shopping around to see if they can find a deal. If any teams are in the market for the likes of Castellanos or Bohm, call Philadelphia—the Phillies are picking up the phone.