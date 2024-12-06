MLB Insider Confirms at Least Two Phillies Are Possible Trade Candidates
The Philadelphia Phillies lineup might look a bit different in 2025. After three straight seasons of downward results in the playoffs, the Phillies are reportedly looking to shake things up in the batting order.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, two sluggers—Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos—could be on the move this offseason. Feinsand addressed the Philadelphia hot stove questions while hosting an “Ask Me Anything” thread on Reddit.
“The Phillies are an interesting team this offseason. There has been talk of trading Alec Bohm and/or Nick Castellanos, as they try to alter the profile of their lineup beyond the big boys (Harper, Turner, Schwarber),” Feinsand wrote of the Phillies' winter plans.
Feinsand also noted that given the strength of the team’s rotation, the majority of its offseason resources could be spent focused on locking in some more reliable bats.
“Philly is one of the few teams without any real rotation concerns, and while they weren't in on Juan Soto to any major degree, I think we could see them emerge as a contender for other hitters such as Alex Bregman or Anthony Santander depending on what trades they can make,” he wrote. “They also have to address the bullpen, which could be losing both Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman.”
It’s been a wild few years for the Phillies. After a run to the World Series in 2022 that ended in a brutal loss to the Houston Astros, Philadelphia has backtracked on its postseason success in back-to-back seasons, falling in the NLCS to the Diamondbacks in '23 and in the NLDS this past season to their divisional rival, the New York Mets.
In Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber, the Phils still have a trio of bats that can be the foundation of a title run, but given how the Dodgers continue to add firepower to an already championship-lever roster, their window may be shrinking.