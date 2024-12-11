Kyle Tucker Trade Packages Starting to Materialize From Cubs, Yankees
The Houston Astros are open to trading longtime middle-of-the-order bat Kyle Tucker, and the trade packages are starting to materialize as opposing teams line up for his services.
The 27-year-old Tucker, who hit .289 with 23 home runs and 49 RBI in an injury-riddled 78 game campaign last season, has received trade interest from the New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs.
For any package involving Tucker, the Astros are seeking Yankees starter and AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. In talks with the Cubs, the Astros are interested in outfielder Seiya Suzuki and corner infielder Isaac Paredes, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
For what it's worth, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer spoke of Suzuki's future in Chicago, and it didn't sound like he was going anywhere.
"I've got a great relationship with both Seiya and [his agent Joel Wolfe]," Hoyer said on Wednesday. "We've had conversations about his role, DHing, all those things, but ultimately, he's a really good player. I expect him to be a Cub," Hoyer added.
It's clear that the Astros hold Tucker in high regard, so it will take quite the package to acquire him after his solid career in Houston thus far.