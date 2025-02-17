Athletics Manager Mark Kotsay Earns Contract Extension
Athletics manager Mark Kotsay signed an extension with the franchise through the 2028 season, the team announced on Monday. The new deal for Kotsay includes a club option for the '29 season.
The 2025 season marks the fourth season at the helm for Kotsay, who has been at the center of leading the franchise through a tumultuous time that saw the A's leave Oakland for Las Vegas. The team will play in a minor league stadium in Sacramento for the next couple of seasons until the new ball park is ready in Las Vegas.
The Athletics improved by 19 wins last season, finishing the year 69-93 after a 2023 campaign that saw the team go 50-112.
The franchise exercised Kotsay's club option for the 2025 season, but was entering the final year of his contract with the team. But with a young core that appears to be improving the club's prospects moving forward, A's ownership elected to extend the 49-year-old, who played for the franchise from 2004-'07.