Athletics Will Pay Tribute to Franchise Legend Rickey Henderson With Jersey Patch in 2025
The nomad Athletics finally appear to be doing something right.
On Wednesday, the franchise announced it will be wearing a uniform patch honoring franchise great Rickey Henderson during the 2025 season. The emblem will be a circle containing the name Rickey and his number, 24.
This was a no-brainer.
The Oakland Athletics selected Henderson in the fourth round of the 1976 MLB draft and he made his big league debut in 1979. He played 14 seasons for the franchise in four separate stints, from 1979 until '84, then from '89 to '93, '94 to '95, and again in 1998. He won a World Series with Oakland in 1989 and was named American League MVP with the franchise in 1990.
The A's retired Henderson's number and he is a member of the franchise's Hall of Fame. In 2009, the 10-time All-Star was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as a member of the Athletics.
Henderson died on December 20, 2024, after battling pneumonia.
He is MLB's career leader in runs (2,295), stolen bases (1,406), leadoff home runs (81), unintentional walks (2,129), most consecutive seasons with a home run (25) and most seasons leading the league in stolen bases (12).
Henderson is an all-time great and it's right of the A's to honor him this season.