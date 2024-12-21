Rickey Henderson, Baseball's Career Steals Leader, Dies at 65
Hall of Famer and Major League Baseball's career steals leader Rickey Henderson has died at the age of 65, according to multiple reports, and confirmed by the New York Post.
Henderson, who is widely considered to be one of the greatest leadoff hitters and base stealers in the history of the sport, played for nine different teams in his 25-year career, compiling 3,055 hits, 297 home runs and 1,115 RBI. His 2,295 career runs and 1,406 stolen bases remain Major League records.
Henderson was a 10-time All-Star, and won the league MVP in 1990 with the Oakland Athletics, when he hit .325 with 28 home runs, 61 RBI and 65 stolen bases. He also boasted a 1.016 OPS (on-base plus slugging) that season and a .439 OBP. He won two World Series titles in his Hall of Fame career, one with the Athletics in 1989 and another with the Toronto Blue Jays in '93.
He was inducted into Cooperstown as a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2009.