Bad Nationals' Baserunning Leads to Bizarre, Complicated Yankees' Double Play
The Washington Nationals helped out their neighbors (Baltimore Orioles) by beating the New York Yankees on Wednesday night, 5-2. Top prospect Dylan Crews tried out his hand in the leadoff spot and responded by blasting his first Major League home run as the Nats took control early and weren't seriously threatened down the stretch. Which means that a humorous bit of lackluster baserunning by the home team in the eighth inning didn't end up factoring into the outcome—and can viewed with casual amusement.
With runners on first and second and no outs, José Tena singled on a sharp line drive over the head of Aaron Judge in center field. Juan Yepez, who began the play at second, paused rounding third and could not beat the relay throw home so he tried to scamper back to third, creating a pickle and a domino effect with the other runners. When the smoke cleared and the dust settled the Nationals had turned an 8-6-2-3-2-5-4 double play.
It was the type of play a person rarely sees in real life but can happen quite easily in a baseball video game—especially if one user is a novice. And you can bet that the offending controller is getting thrown in disgust.
An 8-6-2-3-2-5-4 double play is also the strongest argument for people keeping score the old-fashioned way and not mashing buttons on GameChanger. There's something thrilling about writing that all out long-hand.