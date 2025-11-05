MLB Awards Voting Process: Explaining How Each Award Is Decided
With a thrilling 2025 World Series in the books, it’s time to look ahead to MLB award season.
The majority of MLB awards for the 2025 season will be announced over the coming eight days, including who won MVP in the American League and National League, the sport’s most prestigious awards.
Before the announcement of the league’s top honors, here’s a look at how the voting process works.
Which awards are given out after the MLB season?
A number of awards and honors are bestowed to the top players in MLB each year. Here is a full list of those awards.
- Roberto Clemente Award (Given to the player that best represents baseball on and off the field through character and community involvement)
- Gold Glove Awards
- Silver Slugger Awards
- Platinum Glove Awards
- Rookie of the Year
- Manager of the Year
- Cy Young (Given to the best pitcher in each league)
- Executive of the Year
- All-MLB teams
- Hank Aaron Award (Given to the top hitter in each league)
- Rivera/Hoffman Reliever of the Year
- Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter
- Comeback Player of the Year
- MVP (Given to the top player in each league)
- Heart & Hustle Award (Given to a player that’s passionate about baseball and “best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game”)
Who votes for MLB’s major awards?
The Baseball Writer’s Association of America is responsible for voting for MVP, Cy Young Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year awards, the biggest awards of the year. The BBWAA uses 30 voters to vote on each of the four awards.
Managers and coaches from all 30 teams vote on both the Silver Slugger and Gold Glove award winners, though they can’t vote for any players on their team. Fans then vote on the best Gold Glove winner from each league, and that player wins the Platinum Glove award.
All-MLB Team, which was first awarded in 2019, is voted on by fans as well as a panel including media members, former players and baseball officials.
For the Hank Aaron Award, fans account for 30% of the voting, while votes from broadcasters and analysts count for the remaining 70% of the points. Comeback Player of the Year is voted on by a panel of league beat reporters.
The Executive of the Year award is voted on by executives from all 30 teams prior to the start of the postseason. Reliever of the Year is voted on by a group of retired relievers.
Finally, the Heart & Hustle award sees committees from the MLB player’s alumni association nominate a player from every team. The MLBPAA, fans and players then vote for the winner among those 30 nominees.
When are MLB award finalists and winners announced?
The finalists for MLB awards were announced earlier this week. Winners of the Roberto Clemente Award and Gold Glove awards have additionally already been announced.
Outside of those awards winners, the majority of the remaining MLB awards will be announced between Nov. 7–13. Only the Heart and Hustle Award will be announced later than Nov. 13, on Nov. 20.
For the full MLB award announcement schedule, click here.
How the voting process works for MLB Awards
For each of the awards voted on by the BBWAA, there is weighted point system that determines the winner. For MVP, there are 10 spots on each ballot. First-place votes are worth 14 points while second to 10th-place votes are worth 9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 points in descending order.
There are five spots on the ballot for the Cy Young award. First place votes are worth 7 points while votes for second to fifth place are worth 4-3-2-1 points in descending order. Rookie and the Manager of the Year get three spots on the ballot. First place for those awards is worth five points, second place is worth three points and third place is worth one point.
Where and how to watch the MLB award announcements
MLB awards will be announced on MLB Network, and will include reactions from the winners of the awards. For those unable to tune in, MLB and BBWAA’s social media channels will also share who wins each honor.