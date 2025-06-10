Baseball's Top Prospect Roman Anthony Made His First Big League Hit Count
Boston Red Sox rookie outfielder and baseball's top prospect Roman Anthony made his major league debut on Monday night, going hitless in four at-bats, while driving in a run on an RBI groundout in Boston's 10-8 extra innings loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.
While Anthony already notched his first career RBI, he had to wait until Tuesday night to collect his first hit at the major league level. On his first at-bat of the night in the bottom of the first inning, Anthony took a Ryan Pepiot changeup the other way, hitting an RBI double into left field off the Green Monster.
Anthony's first hit of his career helped the Red Sox jump out to an early 2-0 lead on Tuesday night.
Anthony's family was unable to be at his first major league game on Monday night, as the rookie was not called up until late in the afternoon, just a few hours before first pitch.
Even though they couldn't attend his first career major league game, they were front-and-center by the Red Sox dugout on Tuesday night, taking the atmosphere in after Anthony drove in two runs.
Clearly there were plenty of emotions from the family after seeing the top prospect's first career hit.
There will certainly be plenty more hits to come for Anthony as he formally embarks on his major league career.