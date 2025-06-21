Benches Clear in Angels-Astros After Houston Pitcher Hits Zach Neto With a Pitch
The benches cleared during the game between the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros on Friday. After Astros pitcher Hunter Brown hit Angels shortstop Zach Neto with a pitch, Neto was clearly upset and began exchanging words with Brown on the field.
As Neto and Brown began to yell words with each other, the benches came onto the field and worked to separate Neto and Brown from each other.
This is the second straight day in which the benches have cleared in a game between two division rivals. On Thursday, the benches cleared in the San Diego Padres' win over the Los Angeles Dodgers after Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit by a pitch. Padres manager Mike Shildt and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts were both suspended for one game after getting into it with each other as the benches cleared.
Friday's game also marks the Angels' first game without manager Ron Washington this season, who is out indefinitely as he attends to health issues.
The Houston-Angels game eventually resumed, and after, Jo Adell lowered the Astros lead by hitting a home run. Through four innings, Houston held a 2–1 lead over the Angels.