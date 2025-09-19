Ten Best 2025 MLB Trade Deadline Acquisitions
The 48 hours before the 2025 MLB trade deadline were hectic, with a ton of movement from contending teams looking to improve their roster. Nearly two months later, it has become clear which teams won and lost at the deadline.
The flurry of activity before the deadline on July 31 didn't produce great results for every team, but some have hit the jackpot, and their additions fueled their sprint to the postseason. What follows is a look at the players who have solidified themselves as the best trade deadline pickups this year.
10. Kyle Finnegan, Tigers
Finnegan was having a wobbly season for the Nationals when the Tigers acquired him on deadline day in exchange for pitchers Josh Randall and R.J. Sales. He has been lights out ever since.
In 40 games for the Nationals, the 34-year-old reliever was 1–4 with a 4.38 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP, with 20 saves in 26 opportunities. Since Detroit acquired him, he’s been dominant, going 3–0 with a 0.00 ERA, a 0.42 WHIP, and 19 strikeouts against three walks in 14 1/3 innings over 12 appearances. He also has four saves without blowing one. Unfortunately, an adductor injury has sidelined him for most of September, but he appears close to a return.
Before the deadline, I identified a high-leverage reliever as Detroit’s biggest need. Finnegan has filled that role. His injury is the only thing dragging this ranking down.
9. David Bednar, Yankees
The Yankees also needed relief help at the deadline and found it in Bednar. New York landed the two-time All-Star from the Pirates in exchange for Rafael Flores, Edgleen Perez and Brian Sanchez. He has rewarded them by helping solidify their previously erratic bullpen. Fellow deadline acquisitions Jake Bird and Camilo Doval have produced mixed results, but Bednar has been excellent.
In 17 appearances for the Yankees, the 30-year-old is 3–0 with a 2.75 ERA, a 0.97 WHIP, and 28 strikeouts against six walks in 19 2/3 innings. Bednar has eight saves in 11 chances, and opposing batters are slashing .181/.244/.319 against him. He has only allowed four runs since Aug. 4, and hasn't blown a save since Aug. 20, when the Yankees rallied to get him a win after he gave up two runs against the Rays.
Bednar is under team control through next season, and the Yankees will happily keep him as their closer moving forward after Devin Williams's mess of a season.
8. Miguel Andújar, Reds
The Reds acquired Andújar from the A’s at the deadline in what was an under-the-radar move. He had been solid up to that point in the season, slashing .298/.329/.436 with six home runs and 27 RBIs in 60 games, but he exploded upon joining the Reds.
In 26 games with Cincinnati, Andújar is slashing .351/.405/.545, with three homers and 15 RBIs. His .950 OPS and 161 wRC+ are outstanding. Unfortunately, a lingering quad injury has limited his availability, which has knocked this pickup down the list. He’ll hit free agency after the season, so this could be a brief pairing. When he’s been available, Andújar has been excellent, though.
7. Leo De Vries, Athletics
This is a bit of a curveball because I’m adding a minor leaguer who won’t see the big leagues for quite a while, but De Vries is a special case. The Athletics were part of the biggest deal at the deadline when they sent Mason Miller and JP Sears to the Padres in exchange for prospects. De Vries was the headliner. The 18-year-old is a consensus top-five prospect in baseball as a shortstop with elite skills at the plate. Many, including myself, couldn’t believe San Diego traded him. It’s looking like a move the Padres will come to regret, no matter how good Miller is for them.
The A’s bumped De Vries to Double A in mid-August, and he has gone on a tear. In 21 games, he has slashed .281/.359/.551 with five home runs and 16 RBIs. He posted a wRC+ of 144 in that span. Just as a reminder, he won’t turn 19 until next month. He has incredible plate discipline, and his power has continued to increase as he has climbed the minor league ladder. It’s not a stretch to think he could be in the big leagues by next summer, though 2027 is a more likely target.
The Athletics appear to have a future star on their hands thanks to a savvy deal at the deadline that, yes, moved an All-Star, but may have gotten them a future cornerstone. Speaking of the guy he was traded for...
6. Mason Miller, Padres
To land Miller, the Padres shipped a king's ransom to ... Sacramento? Las Vegas? What are we going with here? He’s one of the game’s elite relievers and added to an already strong bullpen, which made the deal puzzling. Regardless of the price paid to land him, Miller has been even better than advertised since arriving.
The 27-year-old has been on the mound for the Padres 18 times and boasts a 0.93 ERA, a WHIP of 0.67 and 36 strikeouts against six walks in 19 1/3 innings. He has only allowed two runs, both came in his second appearance for the team on Aug. 5. Since then, he has authored 16 scoreless outings while mostly acting as the setup man for All-Star closer Robert Suárez. Opposing hitters are batting .115 off of him with an OPS of .358 since the trade.
It remains to be seen what the Padres’ plans for Miller are long-term. He came up to the big leagues as a starter and is under team control through 2029. They could transition him back to that role. If not, they will have an elite reliever under team control for a long time. They paid a high price for it, but he has lived up to his billing so far.
5. Jhoan Duran, Phillies
One of two Twins-to-Phillies deals that has worked out great for Philadelphia (more on the other later). Duran was one of the best closers in baseball with Minnesota, so he was costly, as the Phillies sent Mick Abel and Eduardo Tait to the Twins in exchange for him on July 30. It was a risky deal, but Philly desperately needed bullpen help. Duran has provided it.
In 20 appearances with the Phillies, Duran is 1–2 with a 1.53 ERA, a 0.79 WHIP, and 22 strikeouts against one walk in 17 2/3 innings. He has 15 saves in 17 chances, and opposing batters are slashing .197/.209/.288 against him.
The hard-throwing 27-year-old features one of baseball’s best splitters and should be a huge piece of the puzzle if the Phillies make a deep postseason run. Duran is also under team control through the 2027 season, so the move should continue to pay off for the next few years.
4. Carlos Correa, Astros
In one of the more shocking deals at the deadline, the Astros re-acquired Correa, who was drafted by the franchise and spent the first seven years of his career there. As the Twins worked to clear out most of their roster, Houston took advantage and landed the three-time All-Star (and most of his big contract) in exchange for prospect Matt Mikulski. It has been an excellent fit.
The 30-year-old slid right into the lineup as the team’s starting third baseman and has provided excellent defense while hitting consistently. In 43 games, he’s slashing .295/.354/.439 with six home runs, 19 RBIs and a wRC+ of 123. The 1.4 fWAR Correa has produced is tied with Bader as the most for any player swapped at the deadline. The only thing holding him back from being higher on this list is a BABIP of .354, which means his numbers are likely a bit inflated, plus the nearly $70 million the Astros will owe him through 2028.
Correa’s return to the Astros has been a nice story, and his .860 lifetime playoff OPS should come in handy in a few weeks (though some of that may or may not have been trash can aided).
3. Tyler Kinley, Braves
Kinley was on no one’s radar before the trade deadline, but Atlanta scooped him up on July 30 in a deal for minor leaguer Austin Smith. The Braves are far removed from playoff contention but have made several moves with next season in mind, including claiming Ha-seong Kim off waivers from the Rays. The deal for Kinley fits that mold. The 34-year-old has been one of baseball's best relievers since the trade.
Before moving to Atlanta, Kinley was 1–3 with a 5.66 ERA, a 1.45 WHIP and 51 strikeouts against 27 walks in 47 2/3 innings. In 19 outings for the Braves, he's 5–0 with a 0.45 ERA, a 0.70 WHIP and 19 strikeouts against six walks in 20 innings. Opposing hitters have an OPS of just .313 against him in that time. Kinley has allowed a single run since moving to Atlanta, and that came on Aug. 5. He’s currently working on a 16-outing scoreless streak. He has been a different pitcher since leaving Coors Field in his rearview.
The Braves hold a $5 million club option on Kinley for 2026, and it feels like a no-brainer for them to pick that up.
2. Ramón Laureano, Padres
Laureano was having an excellent season in Baltimore and has continued his trajectory since the Padres acquired him along with Ryan O’Hearn in exchange for six prospects on July 31. In 82 games with the Orioles, the 31-year-old outfielder was slashing .290/.355/.529 with 15 home runs and 46 RBIs. Since joining the Padres, that slash line is similar at .279/.333/.515, plus he’s added nine home runs and 30 RBIs. In Baltimore, his wRC+ was 144; in San Diego, it stands at 143. He has not fallen off one bit since the move.
In San Diego, Laureano has already produced 0.9 WAR. His addition accomplished two things: it lengthened the Padres’ previously top-heavy lineup and solidified what had been a black hole in left field. The fact that he carries an affordable $6.5 million club option for 2026 makes this pickup look even better.
1. Harrison Bader, Phillies
Bader’s career year has continued in Philadelphia. The Phillies acquired the veteran outfielder from the Twins at the deadline in exchange for Hendry Mendez and Geremy Villoria. They have not regretted the move. During 96 games with Minnesota, Bader slashed .258/.339/.439 with 12 home runs, 38 RBIs and a wRC+ of 117, which was tracking to be a career high. He’s been even better since the trade.
In 41 games with the Phillies, Bader is slashing .331/.389/.500, with four home runs, 15 RBIs and a wRC+ of 147. He has already produced 1.4 fWAR, all while playing solid defense in center field. That 1.4 fWAR is tied with Carlos Correa for the most among hitters acquired at the trade deadline.
Bader’s contract has a $10 million mutual option for 2026 that he’s now almost certain to turn down. Given how he’s played, the Phillies might look to re-sign him.