Blue Jays CF Goes Behind the Back While Falling for Absurd Catch of the Year Contender
The Toronto Blue Jays had a game to forget on Tuesday, losing to the Boston Red Sox, 10–2.
But while the result was forgettable, the Blue Jays still delivered one play that fans will remember for quite some time.
In the top of the fourth inning, centerfielder Daulton Varsho turned a potential disaster into a career highlight.
After Red Sox leftfielder Jarren Duran smacked a ball to deep center, Varsho was in hot pursuit. So hot that he totally tripped and over himself while trying to position himself to make the catch.
But rather than be defeated by his own feet, Varsho battled to stick with the play, throwing his glove behind his back to reel in the catch while his face was staring at the wall.
The reactions from players on both sides tell the story of just how wild the grab was.
Fans also had plenty of Varsho’s mid-tumble adjustment.
The debate now begins on whether or not Varsho’s grab can be in contention for Catch of the Year. On one side, that is obviously one of the most unexpected, impressive catches we will see this season. On the other, can you really give yourself extra difficulty points by making the play harder on yourself because it started with a goof?
Opinions may vary, but for now, let’s throw it on the list of contenders just in case.