Blue Jays Manager Compliments Yankees' Ability to Relay Tipped Pitches to Hitters
The Yankees beat the Blue Jays on Sunday to take their weekend series and move within two games of the first-place team in the AL East with three weeks to go in the regular season.
Max Scherzer gave up four runs and threw 93 pitches in 4 1/3 innings and took the loss. New York did not score after Scherzer left the game because he was presumably replaced by a bullpen that was not tipping pitches.
During the first inning Aaron Judge appeared to signal to batter Ben Rice at the plate during a 10-pitch at-bat where he fouled off four pitches and ended with a home run.
Toronto manager John Schneider seemed to confirm the tipped pitches after the game as he complimented the Yankees on their ability to identify and relay that kind of information during games.
"Yeah, they were relaying. Yeah, yeah, they're good at it," said Schneider. "You know, Max has got to be a little bit better. It was obvious in the changeups. Rice just missed the one you know, foul, homer. It's fair game. Major League Baseball knows the Yankees are good when they got something. I'm not the only one that's going to say it publicly, but gotta do a better job of making sure we're not giving anything away. At the end of the day you gotta be tight. You gotta make pitches. Yeah, it was pretty clear Bellinger was giving it to Judge and Judge was giving it to Rice."
It's been a notable season for both these teams and they may have to meet in the playoffs to determine which franchise really is a first place team.