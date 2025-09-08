SI

Blue Jays Manager Compliments Yankees' Ability to Relay Tipped Pitches to Hitters

Stephen Douglas

Ben Rice hit a home run when Max Scherzer was tipping pitches on Sunday.
Ben Rice hit a home run when Max Scherzer was tipping pitches on Sunday. / Mark Smith-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Yankees beat the Blue Jays on Sunday to take their weekend series and move within two games of the first-place team in the AL East with three weeks to go in the regular season.

Max Scherzer gave up four runs and threw 93 pitches in 4 1/3 innings and took the loss. New York did not score after Scherzer left the game because he was presumably replaced by a bullpen that was not tipping pitches.

During the first inning Aaron Judge appeared to signal to batter Ben Rice at the plate during a 10-pitch at-bat where he fouled off four pitches and ended with a home run.

Toronto manager John Schneider seemed to confirm the tipped pitches after the game as he complimented the Yankees on their ability to identify and relay that kind of information during games.

"Yeah, they were relaying. Yeah, yeah, they're good at it," said Schneider. "You know, Max has got to be a little bit better. It was obvious in the changeups. Rice just missed the one you know, foul, homer. It's fair game. Major League Baseball knows the Yankees are good when they got something. I'm not the only one that's going to say it publicly, but gotta do a better job of making sure we're not giving anything away. At the end of the day you gotta be tight. You gotta make pitches. Yeah, it was pretty clear Bellinger was giving it to Judge and Judge was giving it to Rice."

It's been a notable season for both these teams and they may have to meet in the playoffs to determine which franchise really is a first place team.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/MLB