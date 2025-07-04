Toronto Broadcaster Dunks on Michael Kay After Blue Jays Sweep Yankees
The Toronto Blue Jays walked Aaron Judge a lot this week, and it worked out better than anyone could have imagined as they swept the New York Yankees in a four-game series at the Rogers Center. It was the first time the Blue Jays had ever pulled off a four-game sweep of the Yankees at home, and it resulted in Toronto taking sole possession of first place in the AL East.
Following the historic sweep, Jamie Campbell, the host of Blue Jays Central on SportsNet took a shot at the voice of the New York Yankees who recently declared that Toronto was "not a first-place team."
"We have been asked about the broom relentlessly these last couple of days, so here it is because we just witnessed something that has not been done in the history of the Blue Jays," said Campbell. "Sweeping all four from the Yankees here in Toronto. First time. And I can think of a certain Yankee broadcaster in fact who is going to have to go on his show tomorrow and admit that the Blue Jays are a first-place team because the standings prove it."
This was, of course, directed at Michael Kay, the play-by-play voice of the Yankees on YES and host of The Michael Kay Show on ESPN Radio in New York. After the Blue Jays beat the Yankees 12-5 in the second game of the series, Kay went on his radio show and said the Blue Jays were not a first-place team and insisted, "They're not playing great baseball. I'm sorry. They're not."
That's the danger of sharing opinions every single day. Sometimes they're wrong. And while the Yankees may in fact be the better team and may end up winning the division or going further in the postseason, for this moment right here, they're the losers and the Blue Jays are in first place. And anyone who says otherwise is wrong.