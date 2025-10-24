Blue Jays Officially Add Bo Bichette to World Series 26-Man Roster
The Blue Jays will be getting one of their best hitters back just in time for the World Series.
Toronto announced Friday that two-time All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette is officially on its 26-man World Series roster. Bichette missed most of September as well as the ALDS and ALCS due to a left knee injury.
Bichette is one of seven infielders on the World Series roster, joining Addison Barger, Ernie Clement, Ty France, Andrés Giménez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Giménez has started all 11 postseason games for Toronto at shortstop, batting .263/.317/.447 with two homers and eight RBIs while hitting out of the nine spot.
Bichette batted a career-high .311/.357/.483 with 18 homers and 94 RBIs in 139 games for the Blue Jays before getting hurt. He started the year off a bit slow, but turned it around after the All-Star break and hit .370/.423/.566 in the second half.
How much will Bo Bichette play in the World Series?
Now that he’s healthy enough to join the World Series roster, the biggest question is how the Blue Jays will utilize him. Bichette was seen fielding ground balls at second base on Wednesday, and manager John Schneider said Thursday that he could see time at shortstop, second base and designated hitter throughout the World Series.
Bichette has never played an inning at second base in the big leagues, although he did appear at second in 30 games in the minors.
"We're kind of coming right down to the wire with it,” Schneider said Thursday of his decision on where to play Bichette [via MLB.com]. “I could see all three of those things happening, to be honest with you. Just kind of have to talk to him after the workout today, see how comfortable he felt doing everything and make the best decision.”
Bichette and the Blue Jays will begin their World Series battle against the Dodgers in Game 1 on Friday night. The first pitch at Rogers Centre is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.