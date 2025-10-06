Blue Jays Pitcher Made the Most Savage Move Before Striking Out First Yankees Hitter
Trey Yesavage made his postseason debut on Sunday against the Yankees. The 22-year-old righty came into the game with just three MLB starts on his résumé and dominated the top-scoring regular season offense in baseball in Toronto's 13-7 Game 2 win.
Yesavage, who has an incredibly cool name on top of a nasty arsenal, showed very early in the game that he was not going to be intimidated or thrown off his game by anything New York did and lived up to his name in the process.
In the very first at-bat of the game, Yesavage jumped out to a 1-2 count against Yankees leadoff hitter Trent Grisham who hit 34 home runs this season. Grisham took his time getting back in the box for the fourth pitch of the at-bat and Yesavage did not move. With the ball in his hand inside his glove he stood on the mound like a statue while he waited for Grisham to step to the plate.
Once Grisham was ready Yesavage delivered an 85-mph splitter that made Grisham whiff.
Yesavage finished with 11 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays offense did the rest and Toronto now leads the series 2–0.