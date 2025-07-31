Blue Jays to Acquire Former Cy Young Winner Shane Bieber From Guardians
Bieber is heading to Toronto as the Blue Jays load up for a World Series push.
The best team in baseball is loading up for a World Series push.
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan. It will be a one-for-one deal, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, with the Guardians receiving pitching prospect Khal Stephen in return.
Bieber holds a career 3.22 ERA across seven seasons, and is nearing a return from rehabilitiation following Tommy John surgery that he underwent in April of 2024. He has shown well in limited rehab outings in the minor leagues this season.
If he continues to pitch well in his return from injury, the Blue Jays will certainly rely upon him in their playoff rotation.
