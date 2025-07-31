SI

Blue Jays to Acquire Former Cy Young Winner Shane Bieber From Guardians

Bieber is heading to Toronto as the Blue Jays load up for a World Series push.

Bieber now has a chance to be a part of a playoff rotation.
The best team in baseball is loading up for a World Series push.

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan. It will be a one-for-one deal, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, with the Guardians receiving pitching prospect Khal Stephen in return.

Bieber holds a career 3.22 ERA across seven seasons, and is nearing a return from rehabilitiation following Tommy John surgery that he underwent in April of 2024. He has shown well in limited rehab outings in the minor leagues this season.

If he continues to pitch well in his return from injury, the Blue Jays will certainly rely upon him in their playoff rotation.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

