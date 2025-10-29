Blue Jays Update George Springer's Availability for Game 5 of World Series
George Springer is out of the lineup for the Blue Jays in Game 5 of the World Series vs. the Dodgers, marking the second consecutive game he's missed. He left Game 3 on Monday night in the seventh inning as he dealt with right side discomfort.
There was hope Springer would be available on Wednesday night, the last game in Los Angeles before the series heads to Toronto. He was seen warming up on the field at Dodger Stadium hours before the first pitch. He was running around and doing zig-zags, and was even seen swinging a bat. However, he did not appear in the lineup.
Manager John Schneider did tell MLB Network's Lauren Shehadi that Springer is "good" and is "very, very available" to come off the bench in Game 5. Don't be surprised if Springer makes a plate appearance on Wednesday night.
There is also a good chance Springer will be back in the lineup for the Blue Jays in Game 6 on Friday night in Toronto. Through the postseason thus far, Springer has registered 14 hits, 13 runs and four home runs, including a three-run homer that helped the Blue Jays win the ALCS over the Mariners in Game 7. He's averaged .246/.323/.561 through 14 postseason games.
Nathan Lukes filled in for Springer in the leadoff position on Tuesday night before being replaced by pinch hitter Ty France and outfielder Myles Straw. On Wednesday night, Davis Schneider will instead hit in the leadoff position as Lukes was also not named in the starting lineup.