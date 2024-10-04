Bob Uecker on Brewers' Stunning Playoff Exit: 'That One Had Some Sting on It'
The Milwaukee Brewers seemed destined for a National League Division Series date against the Philadelphia Phillies as they entered the ninth inning of Thursday night's Game 3 with a 2-0 lead over the New York Mets. Then baseball happened—Pete Alonso smacked a three-run bomb the opposite way and Jesse Winker scored an insurance run before trying to spike his helmet through the Earth's mantle. A potential Brewers' comeback in the bottom of the frame died in the glove of Francisco Lindor and just like that, a promising season was over for the home team.
Bob Uecker, the Brewers' 90-year-old broadcaster, was forced to sign off before he and the listening audience would have liked, and he marked the somber moment by saying, understatedly, that the crushing season-ending loss "had some sting on it."
Christian Yelich, who has become one of Uecker's close friends through all his years with the organization, was visibly emotional after sharing a one-on-one chat with the broadcaster in the clubhouse following the loss.
It's pretty impressive that anyone can find the words in public after losses like that. The average fan doesn't even want to talk to their family, let alone tick through all their emotions while they are still processing them while cameras and microphones are rolling.