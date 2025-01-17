Bob Uecker's Final Brewers Home Run Call Was Incredibly Special
The final home run called on the radio by the late, great Milwaukee Brewers legend Bob Uecker was one to remember.
Uecker, who died Thursday at the age of 90, became the voice of the Brewers in 1971 and held that role for 54 years. Over his half-century tenure in the booth, Uecker called thousands of homers on the radio. As noted by Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, what ended up being the final home run call of Uecker's career and life was a passing of the torch from a Brewers icon to the future of the franchise.
On Sept. 2, Brewers rookie phenom Jackson Chourio stepped up to the plate in the sixth inning with the bases loaded. On the third pitch of the at-bat, Chourio launched a deep blast over the left-field fence at American Family Field for his second career grand slam and a 9–3 Milwaukee lead over the St. Louis Cardinals.
"Hit to left and deep—get up, get up, get out of here, gone!" Uecker exclaimed. "Jackson Chourio just hit one with the bases loaded. And they add four more on the rookie's grand slam home run, his 18th of the year. Wow! ... And a standing [ovation] for Jackson Chourio. Wow!"
Per Hogg, Uecker called several more Brewers games over the final month of the season and in the playoffs but was never on the microphone for another Milwaukee home run.
Uecker was celebrated by the entire baseball world Thursday as one of the sport's most beloved figures. "Mr. Baseball" will be missed—and his legacy will stand the test of time.