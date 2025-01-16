Bob Uecker's Best Quotes: Remembering the MLB Legend's Unforgettable Lines
Hall of Fame baseball broadcaster Bob Uecker, the longtime play-by-play voice of the Milwaukee Brewers, died on Thursday at the age of 90 after a battle with small cell lung cancer.
The loss of Uecker is a massive one for the baseball community (and for sports broadcasting as a while) as the legendary voice called Brewers games for over five decades. Uecker retired as the voice of the Brewers last season, over twenty years after he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY.
Uecker would not have had as long of a career as he did without some legendary quotes. And these quotes go beyond just real-life baseball, they extend to the film industry as well. Here are some of the best quotes of Uecker over the years as we give an ode to the baseball legend:
"I remember one time I'm batting against the Dodgers in Milwaukee. They lead, 2 –1, it's the bottom of the ninth, bases loaded, two out and the pitcher has a full count on me. I look over to the Dodger dugout and they're all in street clothes." - Uecker via A-Z Quotes.
"I knew when my career was over. In 1965 my baseball card came out with no picture." - Uecker in If These Walls Could Talk: Milwaukee Brewers: Stories from the Milwaukee Brewers Dugout, Locker Room, and Press Box by Bill Schroeder and Drew Olson.
"I think my top salary was maybe in 1966. I made $17,000 and 11 of that came from selling other players' equipment." - Uecker in If These Walls Could Talk.
"The way to catch a knuckleball is to wait until it stops rolling and then pick it up." - Uecker in If These Walls Could Talk.
"If a guy hits .300 every year, what does he have to look forward to? I always tried to stay around .190, with three or four RBI. And I tried to get them all in September. That way I always had something to talk about during the winter." - Uecker in If These Walls Could Talk.
"Juuuuuuuuuust a bit outside. Ball four. Ball eight!" - Uecker in Major League.
"I led the league in go get 'em next time." - Uecker in If These Walls Could Talk.
"I spent three of the best years of my life in 10th grade." - Uecker via A-Z Quotes.
"I hope the fans have enjoyed listening as much as I've enjoyed doing the games. I don't ever go to the park where I don't have a good day. I don't like losing. But I don't think I ever go to the park where I have a bad day. I don't think once." - Uecker via A-Z Quotes.
"I set records that will never be equaled. In fact, I hope 90% of them don't even get printed." - Uecker via A-Z Quotes.
Rest in peace to a baseball legend.