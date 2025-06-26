Bobby Witt Jr. Says He'll Represent United States in World Baseball Classic
The United States national baseball team will soon include one of the game's brightest young stars.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. intends to play for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, he told MLB Network Thursday morning. Witt, 25, won the American League batting title and was the league's MVP runner-up in 2024.
"Being a part of that team a couple years ago was amazing, now we want to bring home the gold," Witt said.
Witt played sparingly for the American squad in 2023—a team that made the final before losing to Japan in the consensus greatest international game ever played. He had better luck in the 2018 U-18 Pan-American championships in Panama, which saw him hit for the cycle in the final.
In 80 games this season, Witt is slashing .282/.338/.484 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs. His 27 doubles and 197 assists lead all of baseball.
Witt will join a squad captained by reigning AL MVP and New York Yankees right fielder and designated hitter Aaron Judge.