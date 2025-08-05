Brandon Pfaadt Delivered a Pitch So Nasty the Batter Literally Said ‘Wow’
Luis Arraez didn’t know what to do with this one.
Sometimes an MLB pitcher delivers a ball to the plate so good there’s simply nothing a batter can do.
Such was the case on Monday night when Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt put away Padres first baseman Luis Arraez.
Pfaadt delivered a changeup that dropped so far off the plate that Arraez nearly lost his footing chasing after it. After his swinging third strike, cameras caught Arraez mouthing “Wow,” simply in awe of his opposition.
Arraez is not an easy guy to make look silly at the plate. As the two-time reigning NL batting title champion, Arraez is used to figuring out a way to get on base. But against Pfaadt on Monday night, he was left looking for answers that never came.
The Diamondbacks would go on to win the game, 6–2.
