Braves Agree to Sign Veteran OF Mike Yastrzemski to Two-Year Deal
The Braves are signing outfielder Mike Yastrzemski to a two-year, $23 million deal with a third-year club option available, Fansided’s Robert Murray reported first on Wednesday.
Yastrzemski split this past season with the Giants, where he had spent his entire career, and the Royals after he was dealt to Kansas City at the trade deadline. The Royals had interest in signing Yastrzemski to keep him in Kansas City, but that ended up not coming to fruition. Now the Royals will need to look elsewhere to find a strong outfielder who can also crush baseballs.
Across 146 games with both teams, Yastrzemski averaged .233/.333/.403 and recorded 111 hits (a career-high for him), 68 runs, 46 RBIs and 17 home runs.
The 35-year-old made his MLB debut in 2019 in San Francisco. The Braves will mark the third team he’s played for in his career, and depending how long he plans to keep playing, it could be the last, or at least one of the last, club he competes for.