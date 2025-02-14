SI

Braves Announce Injury Updates for Ronald Acuna Jr, Spencer Strider

As the Braves begin spring training, general manager Alex Anthopoulos provided updates on stars Ronald Acuna Jr and Spencer Strider.

Mike McDaniel

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos provided injury updates on stars Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider as spring training begins.
Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos provided injury updates on stars Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider as spring training begins. / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Atlanta Braves have opened spring training, and general manager Alex Anthopoulos provided key updates to two star players.

Four-time All-Star and 2023 National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. will not play in spring training games as he continues to rehab from a torn left ACL. Acuña is not expected to be ready by Opening Day, but could return early in the season. The star player told reporters on Friday morning that he feels "90-95%" and that he feels "much more stable" than his first ACL surgery and rehab.

As for starting pitcher Spencer Strider, his rehab from surgery on his UCL in his throwing elbow is preogressing well. He is expected to pitch this spring, per Anthopoulos, as he tries to regain the form that made him a 20-game winner pre-surgery in '23.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/MLB