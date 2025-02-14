Braves Announce Injury Updates for Ronald Acuna Jr, Spencer Strider
The Atlanta Braves have opened spring training, and general manager Alex Anthopoulos provided key updates to two star players.
Four-time All-Star and 2023 National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. will not play in spring training games as he continues to rehab from a torn left ACL. Acuña is not expected to be ready by Opening Day, but could return early in the season. The star player told reporters on Friday morning that he feels "90-95%" and that he feels "much more stable" than his first ACL surgery and rehab.
As for starting pitcher Spencer Strider, his rehab from surgery on his UCL in his throwing elbow is preogressing well. He is expected to pitch this spring, per Anthopoulos, as he tries to regain the form that made him a 20-game winner pre-surgery in '23.