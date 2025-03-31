Braves Outfielder Jurickson Profar Earns Lengthy PED Suspension
Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar is being suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drugs policy, as first reported from MLB reporter Mike Rodriguez.
Profar tested positive for hCG, which is on the league's banned substances list.
"Today is the most difficult day of my baseball career," Profar said in a statement. "I am devastated to announce that I have been suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball and the Commissioner's office, for testing positive for a banned substance this offseason. ... I would never willingly take a banned substance, but I take full responsibility and accept MLB's decision."
Profar noted in his statement that he has never failed a test, and was tested eight times last season alone.
The Braves organization also issued a statement expressing disappointment in the positive test.
"We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn that Jurickson Profar tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Prevention and Treatment Program. We fully support the program and are hopeful that Jurickson will learn from this experience."
The 32-year-old Profar, who is in his first season with Atlanta, was 3-for-15 with two runs scored in the season opening series against the San Diego Padres.
The 12-year veteran is a career .245 hitter with 111 home runs and 444 RBI. He signed a three-year, $72 million contract with the Braves in free agency.