Braves Poach Robert Suarez From Padres, Sign Closer to Three-Year Deal

Suarez opted out of the final two years of his contract with San Diego.

Mike McDaniel

The Braves are set to sign Robert Suarez away from the Padres.
The Braves are set to sign Robert Suarez away from the Padres.
The Braves have signed former Padres closer Robert Suarez to a three-year, $45 million contract, the team announced on Thursday. News of the deal was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

As part of the contract, Suarez will be donating 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation. Suarez will make $13 million next season and $16 million in the following two seasons.

Suarez became a free agent after the season when he opted out of the final two years of his deal with the Padres. Last season, Suarez compiled a 2.97 ERA in 70 appearances, with 40 saves in 69 and two-thirds innings pitched. He became the primary closer for the Padres in 2024, and saved 36 games that season. His 40 saves a year ago were a career-high.

