Braves Poach Robert Suarez From Padres, Sign Closer to Three-Year Deal
Suarez opted out of the final two years of his contract with San Diego.
The Braves have signed former Padres closer Robert Suarez to a three-year, $45 million contract, the team announced on Thursday. News of the deal was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
As part of the contract, Suarez will be donating 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation. Suarez will make $13 million next season and $16 million in the following two seasons.
Suarez became a free agent after the season when he opted out of the final two years of his deal with the Padres. Last season, Suarez compiled a 2.97 ERA in 70 appearances, with 40 saves in 69 and two-thirds innings pitched. He became the primary closer for the Padres in 2024, and saved 36 games that season. His 40 saves a year ago were a career-high.
