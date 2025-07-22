SI

Braves, Reds Unveil Slick Racing-Themed Jerseys for Speedway Classic

Blake Silverman

The Braves and Reds will play in the Speedway Classic on Aug. 2.
The Braves and Reds will play in the Speedway Classic on Aug. 2. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves are headed to Bristol Motor Speedway in August for a matchup at The Last Great Colosseum in Bristol, Tenn. in the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic. It's the first regular season Major League Baseball game played in the state of Tennessee, and the two squads released special uniforms to celebrate the occasion.

Both teams will see their traditional threads spruced up with racing-themed details. Jersey numbers on the front and back are adjusted with NASCAR-esque numbering. Plus, each team has a new cap—racing flames on the brim for the Braves and a checkered flag print on the Reds' hat.

Check them out below:

Each team will have NASCAR-inspired batting helmets, too, along with event-specific bats that have racing prints:

Before the custom kits were revealed, Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson was already on top of the racing-themed gear. He got catcher's gear inspired by Will Ferrell's classic comedy Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. Check it out in all its glory below:

A full baseball diamond was constructed in the infield at Bristol Motor Speedway for the contest between the Reds and Braves which will take place on Aug. 2. The track has a maximum capacity of just below 150,000. The MLB had to pull out all the stops for a game unlike any other.

