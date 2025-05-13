Braves Provide Positive Update on Ronald Acuña Jr.'s Injury Recovery
Nearly a calendar year has passed since the Atlanta Braves lost right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. to an ACL injury—a devastating end to the 2024 season for one of baseball's brightest stars.
Now, however, it looks like the light at the end of the tunnel is approaching for Braves fans.
Acuna is beginning a rehab assignment Tuesday with the Florida Complex League Braves in North Port, Fla., Atlanta announced Tuesday morning. The 27-year-old is in his eighth season since debuting for the Braves in 2018.
News of his continuing recovery will come as a breath of fresh air for Atlanta fans, whose team is 20-21 and 6.5 games back of the first-place New York Mets in the National League East Division.
Acuna is a lifetime .289 hitter with a .379 on-base percentage and .525 slugging percentage. He's struggled to stay healthy at times, but his 162-game averages are an impressive 37 home runs, 94 RBIs, 130 runs, and 44 stolen bases.
In 2023, his most recent full season, he was named the NL MVP.