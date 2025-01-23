Braves Scoop Up Jurickson Profar in Free Agency After Breakout Season
It turns out teams other than the Los Angeles Dodgers are allowed to make MLB offseason moves.
On Thursday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that former San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar is heading to the Atlanta Braves in free agency. The Braves would announce soon after that the deal was for three years and $42 million.
The move comes after Profar’s breakout season in 2024, which saw him post career highs in home runs, RBIs, stolen bases, and OPS at 31 years old in San Diego—making his first All-Star Game and winning his first Silver Slugger while helping the Padres push the Dodgers to five games in the NLDS.
While Atlanta fans were quick to celebrate the signing, San Diego fans were understandably disappointed. After nearly reaching the NLCS just a few months ago, the Padres have now watched stars like Profar leave in the offseason—while also missing out on the sweepstakes for star free agents like pitcher Roki Sasaki.
Profar is set to join Michael Harris II and Ronald Acuna Jr. in the Braves outfield, immediately making the trio one of the best in all of baseball.
He won’t have to wait long to face his old team—Atlanta opens its 2025 season in San Diego on March 27.