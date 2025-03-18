Braves Sign Veteran Catcher James McCann to Minor League Contract
The Atlanta Braves are signing veteran catcher James McCann to a minor league contract, according to Robert Murray of FanSided.
McCann, 34, is an 11-year veteran and played in 65 games for the Baltimore Orioles last season, where he batted .234 with eight home runs and 31 RBI in 214 plate appearances.
The Braves' catching situation heading into Opening Day later this month was becoming dire. Starting catcher Sean Murphy is set to start the season on the injured list. His backup, Chadwick Tromp, is the only other catcher on the 40-man roster, because Atlanta released catcher Curt Casali and assigned veteran Sandy Leon to minor league camp.
Unless the Braves added another catcher, top prospect Drake Baldwin would have joined the Major League roster for Opening Day before the club believed he was ready. McCann's entrance into the fold at least provides some competition for Baldwin for the second catching spot behind Murphy.