Braves Well Represented on Netherlands WBC Team

More Atlanta Braves talent has been confirmed for the World Baseball Classic. According to MLB.com's Mark Bowman, Ozzie Albies, Jurickson Profar and Chadwick Tromp will join Andruw Jones' staff for the Netherlands.

Former Braves All-Star starting pitcher Jair Jurrjens will be the pitching coach. From the staff to the roster, the Braves have their mark all over this team. They join Ronald Acuña Jr. in participating in the WBC. He was confirmed to be playing for his home country of Venezuela. Both teams are in the same pool to start in Miami.

The Netherlands WBC team includes Ozzie Albies, Jurickson Profar and Chadwick Tromp. Andruw Jones is the manager and Jair Jurrjens is the pitching coach. They’ll play Ronald Acuña Jr.’s Venezuela team in the Miami’s pool play. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) February 6, 2026

Jones, Jurrjens, Albies and Profar are all from Curaçao, a Caribbean country that is a Dutch territory. Tromp is from Aruba, which, like Curaçao, is also a country within the Dutch realm. While the Netherlands proper has a history of producing baseball talent, much of its representation comes from its Caribbean islands.

It'll make for a good chance for key players to get ready for the regular season, playing games that hold significance. Albies notably struggled for much of the season, so perhaps this could give him a boost.

In 157 games played, Albies batted .240 with a .671 OPS, 16 home runs and 74 RBIs. He was starting to look closer to his old self at the end of the season, but he unfortunately suffered another wrist injury.

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

Profar can get more significant games in after missing half of last season due to his suspension for a positive test for PEDs. Once he got back, he showed that he had plenty to offer the Braves and should be able to do the same for the Netherlands.

His initial return from his suspension was a little slow, but after Aug. 2, he batted .258 with an .862, 11 home runs and 32 RBIs. He was on a season-long pace of 35 home runs and 101 RBIs. He eliminated the doubts that were rightfully there after the suspension.

Tromp returned to the Braves organization over the offseason after departing shortly after the 2025 season started. When Sean Murphy was activated, he was designated for assignment, after which he elected free agency. He saw some action with the Orioles after his departure.

His action in spring training and the WBC will be key as the Braves decide on a backup catcher for while Murphy is out. They may also need a third catcher is they're going to rotate him and Drake Baldwin at catcher and DH.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI