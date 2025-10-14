Brewers' Brice Turang Doesn't Know Why He Avoided Potential Game-Tying HBP
Game 1 of the National League Championship Series came down to one deciding at-bat on Monday night and the person in the batter's box would have done something differently if he had the opportunity.
With the Dodgers holding onto a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning, Brewers' Brice Turang encountered a bases-loaded, two-out opportunity against L.A. reliever Blake Treinen. Turang quickly fell down 1-2 in the count and went into battle mode. The next delivery broke inside and potentially would have hit him on his back leg for a game-tying HBP, but Turang instead avoided it. Treinen would go on to notch a strikeout, ending the proceedings and giving the Dodgers a 1-0 series league.
Turang was asked about the pitch and his avoidance after the game and couldn't quite explain it.
"Well, if you see me look in the dugout, I'm thinking, 'Damn.' I know it. Everybody knows it. I couldn't tell you why I did it, I just got out of the way. That's how it is."
Turang didn't wear the breaking ball because he was in the biggest at-bat of his life and instinct kicks in when someone is throwing pure heat with incredible movement. It would have been nice for Brewers fans had he simply stood his ground and made the score 2-2 but it's much, much easier to make decisions given more than .1 of a second to consider them.