Christian Yelich Humorously Admits Injury Defeat in Levity-Inducing Clip

Jul 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich (22) doubles in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Milwaukee Brewers All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich had season-ending back surgery last week to address a lingering back injury that only allowed him to play in 73 games this season.

Yelich hit .311 in 270 at-bats and earned his first All-Star nod since 2019 thanks to his offensive resurgence.

While Yelich's bounce-back season was cut short due to the injury, he is still managing to keep his sense of humor. In a clip that he posted to his personal Instagram account on Wednesday, the 32-year-old showed a video of him speaking optimistically about his back one day before the All-Star break (and one month before his season was over due to the surgery).

"No, I don't think so, hopefully not," Yelich said when asked if he thought he would miss time. "Figure out how to deal with it. Right now it's not too bad, so..."

The caption of the video read, "So that was a lie..."

Good to see that Yelich is keeping things light amid the unfortunate injury news.

The Brewers will have to continue their surprise season without Yelich, as the team sits at 73–52 on the season, 11.5 games ahead of the second-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

