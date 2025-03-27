Brewers' Christian Yelich Pays Homage to the Late Bob Uecker With Opening Day Outfit
Baseball fans, the wait is over. Opening Day 2025 has finally arrived, which means it's time to lock in for the next six months while America's pastime gets its day in the sun.
Given the momentous occasion, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich showed up to the field on Thursday with a very special outfit to kick things off.
Yelich's all-plaid suit is believed to be an homage to the late, great Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker, who died in January at the age of 90. The announcer was a known lover of plaid sportscoats, and the team is actually honoring him this season with a plaid patch on their uniforms.
Clearly, though, Yelich decided to take things up a notch with this fully plaid get-up, courtesy of New Jersey-based designer Tom Marchitelli, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
As was the case with many a Brewers player, the slugger and Uecker were great friends. After the announcer's death, Yelich honored him with a touching social media tribute, and also used a custom Bob Uecker bat in spring training, per the Sentinel.
The Brewers are currently in New York for their first of three games vs. the Yankees, which will start up at 3:05 p.m.