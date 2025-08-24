Brewers, Willy Adames Honor Bob Uecker at Celebration of Life
Sunday's series finale between the Brewers and Giants was about much more than just baseball, but commemorating the life of late Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker, who died in January at the age of 90.
The Brewers held a celebration of Uecker's life prior to Sunday's game, honoring the team's former player and broadcaster of over 50 years. Longtime friend Bob Costas hosted the ceremony and was joined by guests including Brewers star Christian Yelich, MLB commissioner Emeritus Bud Selig, owner Mark Attanasio, Hall of Famers Robin Yount, George Brett, Ted Simmons, and broadcaster Brian Anderson.
"His whole life was unbelievable," Yelich told the crowd. "He did a little bit of everything, telling stories about astronauts calling him from the space station to wish him happy birthday. ... We always really cherished those times, whether it was your first day in the big leagues or you'd been there for 10 years, he treated you as though you were his friend his entire life. I think that was one of his real gifts. ... He's miss him every day, but he's still with us to some extent and I think we all feel that."
Milwaukee paid homage to Uecker across American Family Field, including memorabilia from Uecker like his old suits, old convertible and the scoresheet of the final game he called. All baseballs and bases were monogrammed with "Uecker" over a microphone graphic.
Uecker's family was in attendance for the celebration, and his son, Bob Uecker Jr., threw out the first pitch while the team joined them on the field donning jerseys with "Ueck" as the name on the back. The special jerseys will later be auctioned and all proceeds will be donated to his three favorite charities, the Wounded Warrior Project, the ALS Association and the Bob Uecker Chair in Pancreatic Cancer Research at the Medical College of Wisconsin, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.
Willy Adames, who spent four seasons with Milwaukee before signing with the Giants this offseason, paid tribute to Uecker with a custom pair of cleats that included a picture of Uecker and both his nickname "Mr. Baseball" and classic catchphrase "Get up, get up, get out of here! Gone!" inscribed on the shoes.