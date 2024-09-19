Brewers Found Amusing Way to Involve Jackson Chourio in Clubhouse Celebration
After clinching the National League Central earlier Wednesday afternoon and walking off the Philadelphia Phillies later that same night, it was time for the Milwaukee Brewers to pop champagne bottles and celebrate.
There was just one problem, though.
Brewers rookie Jackson Chourio, who is 20 years old, could not partake in the adult beverages that his teammates were passing around in the clubhouse.
But no matter; Chourio's teammates found a unique way to involve the rookie in the festivities. Milwaukee set up a baby stroller with a Chourio jersey draped around it, then filled up the stroller with non-alcoholic beer and champagne.
This is well-played by the Brewers.
Chourio, who later went on Instagram Live from the clubhouse, did seem to be enjoying himself too, and he did eventually get a champagne shower from his teammates.
Chourio didn't wait long to adjust to the big leagues, as he has thrust himself into the National League Rookie of the Year conversation thanks to a historic, 21-home run, 20-stolen base season.
And Chourio, who will turn 21 next March, won't have to wait long to eventually partake in adult beverages either.