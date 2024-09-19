SI

Brewers Found Amusing Way to Involve Jackson Chourio in Clubhouse Celebration

This was too funny.

Tim Capurso

Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jackson Chourio gets doused in champagne as the club celebrates winning the National League Central division on Wednesday night.
Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jackson Chourio gets doused in champagne as the club celebrates winning the National League Central division on Wednesday night. / Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After clinching the National League Central earlier Wednesday afternoon and walking off the Philadelphia Phillies later that same night, it was time for the Milwaukee Brewers to pop champagne bottles and celebrate.

There was just one problem, though.

Brewers rookie Jackson Chourio, who is 20 years old, could not partake in the adult beverages that his teammates were passing around in the clubhouse.

But no matter; Chourio's teammates found a unique way to involve the rookie in the festivities. Milwaukee set up a baby stroller with a Chourio jersey draped around it, then filled up the stroller with non-alcoholic beer and champagne.

This is well-played by the Brewers.

Chourio, who later went on Instagram Live from the clubhouse, did seem to be enjoying himself too, and he did eventually get a champagne shower from his teammates.

Chourio didn't wait long to adjust to the big leagues, as he has thrust himself into the National League Rookie of the Year conversation thanks to a historic, 21-home run, 20-stolen base season.

And Chourio, who will turn 21 next March, won't have to wait long to eventually partake in adult beverages either.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Tim Capurso

TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/MLB