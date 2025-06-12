Brewers Manager Has Extremely Acidic Response to Aaron Civale's Trade Request
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Aaron Civale has requested a trade from the organization after the coaching staff elected to move him to the bullpen.
The 30-year-old Civale, who is in his second year with the organization, has posted a 4.91 ERA in 22 innings this season. He didn't pitch until late May due to a pulled hamstring suffered in spring training.
Brewers manager Pat Murphy was asked on Thursday about Civale's trade request and whether or not it bothered him as the manager.
"I mean, we deal with players being unhappy all the time," Murphy said on Thursday evening. "That's their right to do and Aaron's got a great history. He's performed well for this organization. He's got a right to feel how he wants to feel, but now it's time for him to go behave. He's got to go pitch for us if we ask him to pitch for us, and I think he will. He's that type of guy and I respect him a great deal. I think he'll go pitch for us. It doesn't matter whether he likes the decision or not...we can't be concerned with that. It's his behavior that we've gotta be concerned with and I'm confident he'll behave well."
Murphy went on to call Civale a "first-class guy" and said he didn't expect any issues in the locker room in the aftermath of the trade request.
The Brewers are 36-33 on the season and in third place in the NL Central. They host the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night.