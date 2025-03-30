Brewers Pitcher Rips Yankees Over Their New ‘Bowling Pin’ Bats
The New York Yankees' innovative new "torpedo" bats have taken the league by storm, but not everyone in MLB is a fan of the adjustments the organization has made.
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill was asked about the Yankees' bats, and he had a scathing review of the situation.
"I think it's terrible. We'll see what the data says. I've never seen anything like it before. I feel like it's something used in slow-pitch softball. It's genius: Put the mass all in one spot. It might be bush [league]. It might not be. But it's the Yankees, so they'll let it slide," said Megill, via the NY Post.
Megill has yet to take the mound in 2025. He admitted that moving the barrel of the bat could be a "genius" move, but he also indicated that because it's the Yankees utilizing the new-look bats, he doesn't think MLB will ban them.
Those bats played a role in New York's 20–9 victory over Milwaukee on Saturday, during which the Yankees set a franchise record by hitting nine home runs in a single game.
Megill's sentiments on the "bowling pin" bats weren't shared by some of his teammates, however. Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins expressed interest in the bats, telling the NY Post, "They figured out a way to make it work. Logically, it makes a lot of sense, but I'm not a physicist. But how could I not want to look into it more?”
Not everyone on the Yankees is using the altered bats. Aaron Judge has made his stance on the matter clear, opting against changing his classically shaped bat for the "torpedo" one, whereas others such as Anthony Volpe have elected to make the change.