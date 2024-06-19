Brewers' Sal Frelick Robs Potential Game-Tying Home Run to Clinch Win Over Angels
Tuesday's night's 6-3 victory for the Milwaukee Brewers over the Los Angeles Angels wasn't without its fair share of late-game drama.
Angels outfielder Taylor Ward represented the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth, and was down to his final strike against Brewers closer Trevor Megill. On a 1-2 count, Ward connected on a fastball and drilled it to deep right field.
Just when it looked as if Ward had tied the game with a three-run home run, Milwaukee outfielder Sal Frelick rose up and made an unbelievable catch to rob Ward.
Ward could not believe it, while Frelick celebrated the unbelievable catch with fellow outfielders Christian Yelich and Jackson Chourio.
"I really was in the perfect spot," Frelick said after the game. "I had to take three steps back and jump. Really not that crazy of a play," he added nonchalantly.
The Brewers improved to 43-30 on the season, while the Angels dropped to 29-44. The rubber match of the three-game set is Wednesday night.