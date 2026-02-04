Brewers Insider Predicts Big Reward for Pat Murphy After Recent Success

The Milwaukee Brewers are close to heading off to spring training. Last year, they won 97 games, a National League Central title, and advanced all the way to the NLCS before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The time has come for them to build off of that success and run it back in 2026.

The Brewers recently traded Freddy Peralta. They have been trading players entering the final year of their contracts over the past three years, but that hasn't stopped them from having success. In fact, they've won the NL Central three straight years now.

Because of that, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com predicts a big reward coming back back-to-back NL Manager of the Year Pat Murphy.

Pat Murphy could receive extension soon

Dec 9, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy speaks with the media during the 2025 MLB Winter Meetings at Signia by Hilton Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

"Both sides want to get a deal done and I predict they'll be successful in sparing him lame-duck status," McCalvy wrote.

Extending Murphy would be a wise decision for the Brewers. The fact that they have managed to stay at the top of the NL Central despite trading Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams while also losing former manager Craig Counsell to the Chicago Cubs is a testament to what Murphy has been able to do as the club's skipper.

Murphy had big shoes to fill when Counsell left for the Cubs, and so, the task was tall. However, he has passed each test with flying colors and has proven himself worthy of remaining the manager of the Brewers. Two straight Manager of the Year awards can certainly attest to that.

But Murphy has proven to be a very solid manager over the past several years, and he'll only continue to have success. The Brewers have subtracted a lot of big pieces, but Murphy has been able to keep the team above .500 and in contention.

A lot of that credit goes to the front office, but Murphy certainly makes the most of what he has to work with each year. It shouldn't be a surprise to see the Brewers ultimately extend him if that's the path they choose to follow.

The Brewers need a strong guiding hand as they navigate the roster turnover, and Murphy is perfect for the role and can easily keep the Brewers in playoff contention.

