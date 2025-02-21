Brian Cashman Had Funny Way Of Explaining Yankees' Definition of 'Well-Groomed Beard'
The New York Yankees surprised the baseball world—and sports world in general—when the club on Friday announced that it was loosening the rules of its policy on facial hair, a mandate which was first implemented by longtime owner George Steinbrenner in the 1970s.
As Steinbrenner's son and current chairman and managing general partner of the Yankees Hal Steinbrenner outlined in a statement, the club will now allow players to sport "well-groomed beards."
Such a statement prompted, of course, questions. How long can the beards be? At what point does a beard veer away from well-groomed? And, most importantly, what is the Yankees' definition of "well-groomed?'
Speaking to reporters, Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole said that general manager Brian Cashman, in a conversation with players regarding the facial hair policy change, humorously shed some light on what type of beard would be considered out-of-bounds by the club's brass.
Cashman is referring to the A&E show, which aired from 2012 to 2017 and featured multiple characters with massive beards that would make whiskers cower in fear.
While Cashman's funny comment still doesn't exactly explain what passes facial hair muster in the Bronx, it does at least shed some light on what would be considered a no-no.
As the Yankees, who began Grapefruit League action with a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, continue spring training games and gear up for Opening Day, fans will be on beard watch.