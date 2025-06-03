Bryce Harper Crushes Home Run in First At-Bat Since Elbow Injury
Bryce Harper returned to the plate with a bang—literally.
During Harper's first at-bat on Tuesday vs. the Toronto Blue Jays, the Philadelphia Phillies star smashed a 394-foot home run. That's one way to make a notable return.
His homer came immediately after Trea Turner hit a two-run shot of his own, with Philadelphia quickly went up 3-0 thanks to Harper's big swing. This is the momentum the Phillies need right now as the team was entering Tuesday's matchup on a four-game losing streak.
Harper has been sidelined since last Tuesday after he was hit on his right elbow by a pitch from Spencer Strider. He suffered an elbow contusion, but he progressed quickly and was expected to return on Tuesday. It worked out in the Phillies' favor.
This was Harper's eighth home run of the season. Before Tuesday's game, Harper was slashing .267/.375/.450 through 54 games.