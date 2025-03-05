Bryce Harper Says Eagles’ Super Bowl Added Even More Motivation to Upcoming Season
The city of Philadelphia is still riding high off of the Eagles’ dominant run to the Super Bowl and victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. After an electric parade down Broad Street, the Philly faithful are already looking ahead hoping to add to their trophy case in 2025.
Given the current state of the 76ers, that next title hope is likely on the shoulders of the Phillies. Bryce Harper knows it, and after getting close a few times in recent years, he says watching the Eagles bring championship glory to Philadelphia has only added to his motivation to bring the city another ring.
“Yeah it's sick. I mean, why would you not want it?” Harper told Philadelphia radio station 94WIP. “Anytime that you're able to do that, especially in the city of brotherly love, I heard it's the best thing in the world. ... If I didn't say I was excited to hopefully do that one day I'd be nuts, because that was pretty electric."
Harper added that former teammate Jayson Werth has often expressed to him just how wild Philly can get when rallying around a champion.
Harper and the Phillies have made a few solid runs at a title in recent years, reaching the World Series in 2022 and losing the NLCS in seven games in 2023, but have yet to reach the same heights the 2008 Phillies reached in their magical run to a championship.
Harper and the Phillies kick off their 2025 campaign on Thursday, March 27 against the Washington Nationals.