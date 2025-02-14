The Best Signs Spotted at Eagles Super Bowl Parade
Eagles fans get to celebrate the Super Bowl LIX victory as the team returns to Philadelphia for their championship parade Friday. The creative juices were flowing in the City of Brotherly love as fans brought signs to salute their team and troll those the Eagles beat on the way to their second Super Bowl title.
The iconic Philadelphia LOVE landmark started off the party, adding a comma and the word "HURTS" in big red letters to honor Super Bowl MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts. An appropriate tie-in from Jordan Brand's "Love, Hurts" campaign to quell criticism directed at the Eagles quarterback.
Fans and businesses joined in on the fun, too. Here are some of the best signs spotted at the parade in Philly thus far:
Plenty decided to use the opportunity to jab Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who the Eagles defeated 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX:
One fan brought a cutout of star running back Saquon Barkley's famous backwards hurdle he completed during the regular season:
Barkley noticed a young fan who held a sign that indicated it was her birthday, so he decided to stop for a photo for a memory to last a lifetime:
One plane also towed a flag above the city spelling the team's name E-L-G-L-E-S, a nod to a funny gaffe involving the city's mayor.
Championship parades are bound to bring out the best signs and Eagles fans have yet to disappoint as Philadelphia celebrates their Super Bowl title.