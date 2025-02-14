SI

The Best Signs Spotted at Eagles Super Bowl Parade

Philadelphia Eagles fans got creative to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory.

Blake Silverman

Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer before the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally.
Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer before the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Eagles fans get to celebrate the Super Bowl LIX victory as the team returns to Philadelphia for their championship parade Friday. The creative juices were flowing in the City of Brotherly love as fans brought signs to salute their team and troll those the Eagles beat on the way to their second Super Bowl title.

The iconic Philadelphia LOVE landmark started off the party, adding a comma and the word "HURTS" in big red letters to honor Super Bowl MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts. An appropriate tie-in from Jordan Brand's "Love, Hurts" campaign to quell criticism directed at the Eagles quarterback.

Fans and businesses joined in on the fun, too. Here are some of the best signs spotted at the parade in Philly thus far:

Plenty decided to use the opportunity to jab Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who the Eagles defeated 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX:

One fan brought a cutout of star running back Saquon Barkley's famous backwards hurdle he completed during the regular season:

Barkley noticed a young fan who held a sign that indicated it was her birthday, so he decided to stop for a photo for a memory to last a lifetime:

One plane also towed a flag above the city spelling the team's name E-L-G-L-E-S, a nod to a funny gaffe involving the city's mayor.

Championship parades are bound to bring out the best signs and Eagles fans have yet to disappoint as Philadelphia celebrates their Super Bowl title.

Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

