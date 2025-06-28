Bryce Harper Gives New Timeline for Injury Return
Bryce Harper hasn't played since June 5 after he elected to go on the injured list for right wrist inflammation.
At the time, he landed just on the 10-day IL, but that stint has turned into over 20 days at this point. For weeks, Harper didn't offer more information about his return. Finally, on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies star gave an estimated timeline for his awaited return.
Harper is going to start taking live pitches on Saturday, and as long as everything goes well, Harper could be back on the field on Monday for the matchup vs. the San Diego Padres, MLB's Paul Casella reported. Harper didn't specify which date he thinks he'll be back, but there's a good chance it'll be sometime next week.
The two-time NL MVP missed a few games at the end of May after he was hit on his right elbow by a pitch. He admitted that incident didn't help his ongoing wrist issues.
The Phillies are in a tight race for the lead of the NL East. They sit 0.5 games back from the New York Mets.