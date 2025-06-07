Bryce Harper Gives More Details on Injury That Put Him on Injured List
Harper discussed the right wrist inflammation that has put him on the shelf.
In this story:
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday due to right wrist inflammation.
Harper told reporters he has been dealing with the injury for a while and getting hit in the elbow last week didn't help. Harper said he elected to take a stint on the injured list because he was getting to the point where he was feeling pain with every swing.
Harper missed five games last week after being hit with a 95 mile-per-hour fastball in his surgically repaired right elbow. He returned to the lineup on Tuesday and hit a home run in his first at-bat against the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his only hit in 11 at-bats in the series against Toronto.
More MLB on Sports Illustrated
Published