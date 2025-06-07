SI

Bryce Harper Gives More Details on Injury That Put Him on Injured List

Harper discussed the right wrist inflammation that has put him on the shelf.

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper discussed the wrist inflammation that has landed him on the injured list.
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper discussed the wrist inflammation that has landed him on the injured list. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday due to right wrist inflammation.

Harper told reporters he has been dealing with the injury for a while and getting hit in the elbow last week didn't help. Harper said he elected to take a stint on the injured list because he was getting to the point where he was feeling pain with every swing.

Harper missed five games last week after being hit with a 95 mile-per-hour fastball in his surgically repaired right elbow. He returned to the lineup on Tuesday and hit a home run in his first at-bat against the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his only hit in 11 at-bats in the series against Toronto.

