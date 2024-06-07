MLB Fans Let Jokes Fly After Nick Castellanos Said London Kids Wear 'Hogwarts' Uniforms
Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies are currently across the pond preparing for their two-game series against the New York Mets at London Stadium this weekend.
The Phillies arrived in London on Thursday and had some time to check out the city on their days off. Castellanos told MLB Network on Friday that he spent some time around the local grocery stores to observe how Londoners live.
"I got to see kids come out. All them dressed in their Hogwarts uniforms," Castellanos said without missing a beat. "Private school kids wear ties here. Jackets and ties."
Hogwarts, of course, is the fictional school attended by wizards and witches in J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series. A good chunk of the series takes place in London, but Rowling has publicly said she always imagined the school was located in the Scottish Highlands. And, oh yeah, it's not real.
Whether naming Hogwarts was a slip of the tongue by Castellanos or a piece of dry humor, MLB fans had some fun with his bizare quote:
The first pitch of the Phillies-Mets series in London is scheduled for Saturday at 1:10 p.m. ET. Phillies veteran Ranger Suarez will get the start against Mets left-hander Sean Manaea.