Bryce Harper Bluntly Dismissed Orlando Arcia's Stare After Phillies' Win Over Braves
Conjuring up memories of the two clubs' showdown in the National League Division Series last October, Atlanta Braves infielder Orlando Arcia on Wednesday appeared to stare down Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper as the Braves shortstop rounded first base after hitting a home run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Harper, who had twice stared down Arcia during a two-homer game in response to a reported comment from the Braves infielder on a baserunning mistake made by the Phillies star last October, spoke to reporters after the game and dismissed Arcia's stare, saying he hadn't seen it, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic.
"No," Harper said. "I didn't. I don't care. I couldn't care less. I already did it."
Arcia, speaking through his interpreter, declined to say if he was staring at Harper as he was rounding the bases, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution.
“I was just enjoying my home run."
But it's impossible to ignore the optics, given the Phillies-Braves rivalry and the history between the two players dating back to last year's NLDS, when Philadelphia eliminated Atlanta for the second consecutive postseason.
What happened between Bryce Harper and Orlando Arcia?
After winning the first game of the series, Harper and company had a chance to escape Atlanta with a two-game lead but were trailing by a run when outfielder Nick Castellanos stepped to the plate with Harper on first and one out in the inning.
Castellanos lifted a drive to deep right-center field, one that at least appeared to be an extra-base hit. Harper clearly thought so as he raced towards third base. But the ball was caught by Braves outfielder Michael Harris II, and Harper, unable to get back to first, was doubled up to end the game.
After the contest, Arcia reportedly laughed and yelled "Atta boy Harper," seemingly mocking the Phillies star for his mistake.
Before Game 3, Harper, undoubtedly taking the comments personally, donned a Deion Sanders shirt as he walked into Citizens Bank Park for the contest. Then, the two-time NL MVP belted a pair of home runs, staring down Arcia at short as he rounded second base both times.
The Phillies went on to win Game 3 in a 10-2 rout, After the game, Harper admitted he stared down Arcia, adding that he enjoyed the "commentary." Arcia and the Braves, clearly seeing the competitive edge they had granted Harper and the Phillies, decried the media for allowing the comment to go public.
The Phillies went on to win the series, then made T-shirts out of the moment.
Fast forward to Wednesday's game, won in comeback fashion by Philadelphia, and it's clear that at least some tension still lingers between the two clubs.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson, when asked about Arcia's stare, called it "gamesmanship."
"I heard about that," Thomson said. "Yeah, that's gamesmanship. But we won."