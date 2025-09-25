SI

Fan Who Caught Cal Raleigh’s 60th HR Ball Immediately Did Something Awesome With It

Andy Nesbitt

Cal Raleigh hit his 60th home run of the season in Wednesday night's win.
Cal Raleigh hit his 60th home run of the season in Wednesday night's win.
Cal Raleigh's incredible season continued Wednesday with the catcher making more MLB history by hitting his 60th home run of the year in the Mariners' AL West-clinching win over the Rockies. He now needs just two more to tie Aaron Judge's AL record and he has four more games to get it done.

Raleigh, who is just the seventh player in MLB history to hit 60 or more home runs in a season, blasted the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the eighth inning into the stands in right field, which sent the home crowd at T-Mobile Park into hysterics. It was his second home run of the game.

What made it even cooler is that the Mariners fan who caught the historic home run ball was seen immediately giving it to a kid, who was then taken away by security to likely get the ball to Raleigh.

Here's that scene from the stands:

What an incredibly selfless move by that fan to just give the ball away to that kid.

Here's the home run:

What a night in Seattle.

